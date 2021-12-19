Australia vs England, 2nd Ashes Test Day 4 Highlights: England 4 down at stumps, need 386 runs to win

Australia vs England, 2nd Ashes Test Day 4 Highlights: Hello and welcome to the live score and updates of the 2nd AUS vs ENG Test from the Adelaide Oval. The hosts have gained complete control of the day-night Test on Day 4 as they set England a 468-run climb. Resuming action from the overnight score of 45/1, Australia got off to a shaky start with James Anderson and Stuart Broad striking early. However, a solid 89-run stand between Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head helped the hosts regain control as they declared the 2nd innings at 230/9. Meanwhile, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon picked seven wickets between themselves to bundle out England for just 236 after a century stand between Joe Root and Dawid Malan in the previous day.

Here are the playing XIs:

Australia: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (WK), Mitchell Starc, Michael Neser, Nathan Lyon, Jhye Richardson

England: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson