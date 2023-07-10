Ashes: Aussies give Jonny Bairstow a taste of his medicine for cheeky ‘See ya later, Smudge’ dig

The ongoing Ashes series has witnessed plenty of chirping from both sides. A similar exchange was caught on the stump mic on Day 4 of the third Ashes Test at Headingley, Leeds as the hosts found themselves in a tricky spot. Jonny Bairstow, who has been at the center of controversy since the second match at Lord's, was given a taste of his own medicine, reportedly by David Warner after he was packed for 5 by Mitchell Starc, which reduced England to 171/6 in the 251-run chase.

Mitchell Starc celebrates with teammates after bowling out Jonny Bairstow (Reuters)

While only “See ya, Jonny” was told to Bairstow as he walked back to the pavilion, the reaction was more of an indirect dig at the England wicketkeeper-batter.

Bairtsow had passed a similar remark after Steve Smith was dismissed in Australia's second innings, which made the former skipper furious.

Going by the videos, which are available on social media, Bairstow tried to mock Smith by saying: “See ya later, Smudge” and was also successful in the process.

An irked Smith then came charging towards the wicketkeeper, asking: “Hey! What was that?”

Bairstow didn't let the matter escalate and responded: “I said ‘cheers, see you later’.”

On Sunday it was Australia’s turn to return the favour and they didn't miss out on it.

Coming back to cricket, England are trailing 2-1 in the five-match series but they have ensured the two wins were not a cakewalk for Australia. A similar scene was witnessed in the third Test in Leeds, which England won by three wickets. The only difference being this time was the change in outcome.

If not for Harry Brook, who scored 75 in 93 balls, and a bit of a resistance from Chris Woakes towards the end, Australia could have walked away with yet another win and the series.

