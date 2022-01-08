Ashes, Australia vs England 4th Test Day 4 Highlights: ENG reach 30/0 at Stumps, need 358 more runs to win

Australia vs England, 4th Ashes Test, Day 4 Highlights: Usman Khawaja's stunning return to test cricket continued Saturday with a blistering century in Australia's second innings on day four led the hosts to 265-6 declared and set England an unlikely 388 runs to win the fourth Ashes test. Khawaja, who scored 137 in the first innings in his first appearance since 2019, headlined another dominant day for Australia with an unbeaten 101 off 138 balls as part of a 179-run partnership with Cameron Green. It was just the third time that twin centuries have been made at the Sydney Cricket Ground with former Australia captain Ricky Ponting the last man to score two centuries in an SCG test — 2006 vs. South Africa.

4th Ashes Test, AUS vs ENG Day 4:

4th Ashes Test, AUS vs ENG Playing XIs:

Australia: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

England: Haseeb Hameed, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Mark Wood, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

