Ashes: England pacer Ollie Robinson switches to spin as Australia dictate proceedings in day-night Test - WATCH

In a unique turn of events at the ongoing day-night Ashes Test between Australia and England in Adelaide, English quick Ollie Robinson was seen switching to spin. The switch although didn't yield any results for his side but it did manage to create a buzz online, as videos of him bowling off-spin flooded the social media platforms.

Follow | Australia vs England, 2nd Ashes Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score

The incident took place in Australia's second innings on Day 4 as the hosts took complete control of the proceedings.

Meanwhile, after resuming action from the overnight score of 45/1 England had a brilliant start to the day. Stuart Broad and James Anderson provided the tourists with early breakthrough but a solid 89-run stand between Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head helped the hosts regain control.

Both the batters completed their respective half-centuries before getting dismissed.

Following their dismissal Australia switched gears and raced to 230-9, before Steve Smith signaled his boys to return setting England a giant 468-run target.

Among the English bowlers, Robinson, captain Joe Root and Dawid Malan scalped two wickets each. Broad and Anderson shared a wicket each.

