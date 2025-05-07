Ashish Nehra faces BCCI's wrath for violating 'spirit of the game', Hardik Pandya slapped with penalty too

The BCCI has come down hard on Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya and Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra following a dramatic finish to Tuesday’s rain-curtailed IPL 2025 clash at the Wankhede Stadium. Hardik, whose team suffered a last-ball defeat, has been fined INR 24 lakh for maintaining a slow over rate. Ashish Nehra (2nd from L) and Hardik Pandya (R) were both fined after MI vs GT match(AFP/AP)

The sanction followed MI’s second minimum over-rate offence of the season. In addition to the hefty penalty on the skipper, all other members of the playing XI, including the Impact Player and concussion substitute, have been docked either INR 6 lakh or 25 per cent of their match fees, whichever is lesser.

The over-rate breach also had tactical consequences during the match, as Mumbai Indians were penalised by being allowed only four fielders outside the inner circle during the final over, severely hampering their defence of the revised DLS target.

Nehra fined, too

While Pandya took responsibility for the team's defeat — describing his final-over act as a “crime” — it is Nehra who also finds himself in the BCCI's firing line for conduct deemed contrary to the spirit of the game.

The GT head coach has been fined 25 percent of his match fee and slapped with one demerit point after he admitted to a Level 1 offence under Article 2.20 of the IPL Code of Conduct.

“He admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.20 - which pertains to the conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game - and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction,” the BCCI release stated.

“For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.”

Although the board did not elaborate on the specific nature of Nehra’s offence, it stems from his animated argument with on-field umpires during the second rain interruption. Nehra was visibly furious as the restart time kept shifting – from 12:09 AM to 12:25 AM, and eventually to 12:30 AM – despite no visible rain.

Once play resumed, GT chased down the target of 147 in 19 overs, sealing a three-wicket victory that ended MI’s six-match winning streak. The game, which began on Tuesday and ended after midnight on Wednesday, has since triggered debates on social media, and now official sanctions.