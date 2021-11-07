Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'He is always in the XI for all formats' - Ashish Nehra picks next India T20I captain to replace Virat Kohli

On Friday, former India pacer Ashish Nehra came up with his choice for the next Indian captain in T20 international. 
Indian skipper Virat Kohli during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between India and New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Sunday.(ANI)
Published on Nov 07, 2021 08:19 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com

With India all set to embrace a new captain following the ongoing T20 World Cup in the UAE with incumbent skipper Virat Kohli having announced his decision to step down from the role ahead of the start of the ICC tournament, experts and veterans of the game have placed their opinion on the likely cricketer to replace the 33-year-old. On Friday, former India pacer Ashish Nehra came up with his choice for the next Indian captain in T20 international.

Nehra threw his weight behind fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah explaining that he is the only player to be part of all the three Indian squads while favourites KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant have both been on benched in either of the three formats in recent times.  

"After Rohit Sharma, we are hearing the names of Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul [as contenders]. Rishabh Pant has traveled around the world but has also carried drinks and has even been left out from the team before. KL Rahul returned to Test cricket because Mayank Agarwal was injured... So Jasprit Bumrah can be an option too. As Ajay [Jadeja] said, he's sturdy, a certainty in the team, and is always in the XI for all formats. It's nowhere written in the rule book that fast bowlers can't be captains," Nehra told Cricbuzz

As mentioned by Nehra, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul seem to be the frontrunners for the captaincy role, as per the reports although the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are yet to make the announcement.

Reports have also revealed that the board is likely to make the announcement next week when it names the squad for the home T20I series against New Zealand. 

