‘There are many candidates but he’s the best': Sehwag picks next India captain after Kohli steps down at end of T20 WC

With Virat Kohli's stint set to come to an end as the T20I captain after this World Cup, Team India will look to pass the baton to an ideal candidate. The 32-year-old, who has been at the helm of things in all the three formats ever since MS Dhoni's decision stand down as limited-overs captain in 2, announced in September that he will be stepping down as the T20I captain after the conclusion of the ongoing World Cup in UAE and Oman, citing the workload factor as one of the primary reasons.

With Kohli stepping down, many experts are anticipating his deputy Rohit Sharma to fill up the position. However, with KL Rahul leading the Punjab Kings franchise and young wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant taking charge of the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, BCCI could think of a long term prospect in these two able youngsters.

When asked to Virender Sehwag about his views on this topic, the former India opener backed Rohit as the ideal candidate, stating his incredible run as the Mumbai Indians skipper as the reason behind it. The Mumbai franchise have so far won the lucrative T20 league on five occasions, making them the most successful team of the competition.

"I think there are many candidates for captain but I think Rohit is the best candidate because he has done well as a leader for the Mumbai Indians team in the IPL. He has won the IPL championship five times. So according to me, the next T20 captain of Team India should be Rohit Sharma," said Sehwag while responding to a query by a fan on his Facebook Watch show Virugiri Dot Com.

Meanwhile, the BCCI are yet to make any official decision in this regard but there are media reports of Rohit leading the team in the shorter format in the upcoming home series against New Zealand, which starts from November 17. The teams will then lock horns with each other in three T20Is and two Tests.