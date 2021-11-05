‘Don’t tell Rahul Dravid how to run the team': Jadeja's request to BCCI after new India coach announcement

Hours after Rahul Dravid's appointment as the new India head coach, former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja requested the BCCI to let the former captain work according to his vision and allow him to build a team for the future. BCCI on Wednesday announced that Dravid would take over from Ravi Shastri, who has expressed his unwillingness to continue as head coach after the T20 World Cup, from the home series against New Zealand starting on November 17.

Jadeja said Dravid is a role model of discipline and the Indian players can benefit from his work ethic provided he is allowed to work freely.

"If there's a role model of discipline and dedication, it's Rahul Dravid. You want a lot of things from a coach but discipline and dedication are probably the two prime things. It will be interesting to see who will make the next T20 captain - Rahul Dravid or [the selectors]. There's no doubt in his praise but when someone becomes an Indian coach, if you don't let him work or don't use his vision then it's all redundant, anyone can be a coach in that way," Jadeja told Cricbuzz.

Jadeja requested the board not to tell him how to run the team.

"So if you have brought Rahul Dravid, the biggest name, then at least go with his vision. This is my request to the board... If a man like Rahul Dravid has joined then please, please move alongside his vision, understanding and dedication, don't tell him how to run the team," he added.

Dravid has a stellar record as a coach. He has worked with the India A and India U19 teams and has not only led them to victory but has also created a supply line for the senior team. Players like Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan have all worked under the guidance of Dravid in India A and U19 cricket.

Reacting to Dravid's appointment, Virender Sehwag, who has played a lot of cricket with Dravid, said he is the best man to be India head coach.

"He's the best man for the job. He has spent so many years preparing the Under-19 and India 'A' players. What he can contribute to this Indian team, I don't think anyone else can. What I like about him a lot is when he's with the Under-19 and India 'A' players, he thinks and talks like them. He doesn't think he's the Rahul Dravid or has played so much cricket, he thinks at their level. That's what will be his benefit in this Indian team. He'll think like them, analyze what can be done to improve their performance in ICC tournaments," said Sehwag