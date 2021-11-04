Pakistan legends Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis react to 'conspiracy theories' after India's big win vs Afghanistan

Social media is a funny place. It can spread positivity, give platform to the unknown, spread information faster than light but it can also abuse a player for just one bad game - ask Mohammed Shami, troll someone mercilessly and find unnecessary conspiracy theories in usual things. Take this for example. ‘Fixing’ or ‘FixedMatch’ trended under the cricket topic on Twitter for a long time after India beat Afghanistan by 66 runs in their Super 12, Group 2 match in Abu Dhabi to bring their T20 World Cup campaign back on track.

Majority of those using the hashtag 'fixed' were Pakistan cricket fans, who came up with conspiracy theories after India's win on Wednesday which brought their net run rate from negative to positive.

Pakistan greats Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, however, rubbished the claims and asked the fans not to think on those lines.

Akram said India are a very good team and their strong comeback should not surprise anyone.

"I don’t know why we like to create such conspiracy theories? India are a very good team. They just had couple of bad days at the start of the tournament,” said Akram on A Sports.

Younis termed the theories as pointless.

“It’s a pointless thing to say and people should not give it much attention,” added Younis.

The Indian batting finally fired with Rohit Sharma (74) and KL Rahul (69) putting on 140 for the opening wicket to guide India to 210 for two in their must-win Super 12 game. This is so far the highest score of this World Cup and the only time a team crossed the 200-run mark in what has been a low-scoring tournament.

The daunting target proved too much for Afghanistan who finished on 144 for 7 in 20 overs. Ashwin, making a comeback after four years, picked up two for 14 while pacer Mohammed Shami scalped three wickets.

"We wanted to get off to a good start which didn't happen in the first two games," said Sharma.

"We also knew run rate could come into play and we wanted to win by a good margin."

Afghanistan still remain in the hunt for the semi-finals along with New Zealand and India. Pakistan have already secured their place in the last-four from the group.