'DC would've won it there': Ashish Nehra questions Pant's captaincy after RR win, asks why Ashwin didn't bowl 4 overs

Former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra questioned Rishabh Pant’s decision of not letting off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin complete his quota of four overs in their IPL 2021 match against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday in Mumbai, which Delhi Capitals lost by 3 wickets.

Ashwin was brilliant with the ball as he conceded just 14 runs in his three overs at an economy of 4.7. He couldn’t complete his spell of four overs as skipper Rishabh Pant preferred to go with Marcus Stoinis which turned out to be an expensive move.

Stonis bowled just one over (13th) and gave away 15 runs as David Miller smashed him for a hat-trick of boundaries. That particular over provided the much-needed push to RR who won the game despite losing half of their batters in the first 10 overs.

After the match, Nehra opined that there were were more reasons than one for Ashwin to completed his four overs before Stoinis came on to ball.

“Ravichandran Ashwin bowled just three overs. In the chase of 148-run target, there was a phase when Rajasthan Royals had lost 5 top-order batters and two left-handers – David Miller and Rahul Tewatia – were at the crease. You could have used Ashwin then.

“When Tewatia got out and Miller and Morris paired up, then you had the choice to deploy Ashwin. Royals were six down then and had Ashwin taken another on at that point of time, DC would have won the game there itself,” Nehra told Cricbuzz.

Nehra said he wouldn't have minded had Pant thrown the ball had there been right-handers like Sanju Samson or Riyan Parag were at the crease but it was two left-handers David Miller and Rahul Tewatia batting in the middle.

“So Rather than handing one over to Marcus Stoinis, under such circumstances, I would have preferred to go with Ashwin. If it was Riyan Parag or Sanju Samson at the crease with an asking rate was 9-10 runs per over and you didn’t give an over to Ravi Ashwin thinking that he might get hit for 2-3 sixes, that’s a completely different thing.

“Before handing an over Stoinis, Ashwin should have completed his 4-over spell,” he added.