IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, RR vs DC: Rishabh Pant's DC look to continue winning run against wounded Royals
RR vs DC, IPL 2021 Live Score: The Rajasthan Royals will square off against Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The stage is set once again for a cracker of a contest tonight. DC had a perfect start to their campaign as they defeated three-time champions CSK with utmost ease. They will look to maintain their winning spree in tonight’s face-off. Sanju Samson’s RR suffered a heart-wrenching defeat on Monday. The major worry for RR team management would be the performance of its bowling unit which looked completely out of sorts. In absence of Ben Stokes, it’s to be seen whom they accommodate in the top of the order against DC.
APR 15, 2021 05:40 PM IST
Delhi Capitals Squad
Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tom Curran, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Steven Smith, Sam Billings, Axar Patel, Lukman Meriwala, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel
APR 15, 2021 05:35 PM IST
Rajasthan Royals Squad
Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, David Miller, Jaydev Unadkat, Andrew Tye, Liam Livingstone, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh
APR 15, 2021 05:30 PM IST
IPL 2021, RR vs DC Live Updates
Hello and welcome to the live blog of IPL 2021 Match No. 7 – Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals in Mumbai. The contest will pit two young keeper captains against each other at Wankhede. Just like the WC 2011 final, isn’t it? But the situation is a bit different. Rishabh Pant’s DC will enter the ring on the back of a terrific win against CSK. The adrenaline rush will surely be high as they look to consolidate their position with another win. RR, on the other hand, have a big task to complete. They lost the last game with one of the smallest margins and will be desperate to bounce back in the tourney.
- In his first game, Chetan Sakariya recorded the impressive figures of 3-31 in his four overs after Punjab Kings posted a big figure of 221. The young player managed to take out KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, and Jhye Richardson.
- The finer aspects of Azam’s batting, by his own admission, were learnt from the greats. The key was practice. “I remember Virat Kohli telling me ‘You will play in the ground the way you play at nets,” recounted Azam. For the cover drive, the most pleasing stroke to come out of Azam’s bat, he studied de Villiers.
- David Warner, who himself was guilty of throwing his wicket away after crossing fifty, agreed that it was ‘disappointing’ show from the SRH batsmen who played cross-batted shots against the turning ball and gave their wickets away.
- IPL 2021: Giving reasons for his high praise for Rishbah Pant, DC head coach Ricky Ponting said just like Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson, if the DC captain stays there till the end, he will win his side the match more often than not.
- IPL 2021: After Jofra Archer, who is currently recuperating from a hand injury, Stokes is the second Englishman from the Rajasthan outfit who is forced to sit out. Who will be brought in for Stokes? Let's have a look through their predicted XI against DC.