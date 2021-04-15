IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, RR vs DC: Rishabh Pant's DC look to continue winning run against wounded Royals
IPL 2021 RR vs DC Live Cricket Score
IPL 2021 RR vs DC Live Cricket Score(HT Collage)
Live

IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, RR vs DC: Rishabh Pant's DC look to continue winning run against wounded Royals

RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2021 Match Live Updates: Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. Follow the live updates of IPL 2021 RR vs DC match here.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 15, 2021 05:40 PM IST

RR vs DC, IPL 2021 Live Score: The Rajasthan Royals will square off against Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The stage is set once again for a cracker of a contest tonight. DC had a perfect start to their campaign as they defeated three-time champions CSK with utmost ease. They will look to maintain their winning spree in tonight’s face-off. Sanju Samson’s RR suffered a heart-wrenching defeat on Monday. The major worry for RR team management would be the performance of its bowling unit which looked completely out of sorts. In absence of Ben Stokes, it’s to be seen whom they accommodate in the top of the order against DC.

Follow all the updates here:

  • APR 15, 2021 05:40 PM IST

    Delhi Capitals Squad

    Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tom Curran, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Steven Smith, Sam Billings, Axar Patel, Lukman Meriwala, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel

  • APR 15, 2021 05:35 PM IST

    Rajasthan Royals Squad

    Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, David Miller, Jaydev Unadkat, Andrew Tye, Liam Livingstone, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh

  • APR 15, 2021 05:30 PM IST

    IPL 2021, RR vs DC Live Updates

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of IPL 2021 Match No. 7 – Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals in Mumbai. The contest will pit two young keeper captains against each other at Wankhede. Just like the WC 2011 final, isn’t it? But the situation is a bit different. Rishabh Pant’s DC will enter the ring on the back of a terrific win against CSK. The adrenaline rush will surely be high as they look to consolidate their position with another win. RR, on the other hand, have a big task to complete. They lost the last game with one of the smallest margins and will be desperate to bounce back in the tourney.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl ipl 2021 delhi capitals rajasthan royals
e-paper
IPL 2021 RR vs DC Live Cricket Score(HT Collage)
IPL 2021 RR vs DC Live Cricket Score(HT Collage)
cricket

RR vs DC, Live: Pant's DC look to continue winning run against wounded Royals

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 15, 2021 05:35 PM IST
RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2021 Match Live Updates: Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. Follow the live updates of IPL 2021 RR vs DC match here.
READ FULL STORY
RCB's Glenn Maxwell plays a shot during IPL 2021 match against SRH
RCB's Glenn Maxwell plays a shot during IPL 2021 match against SRH
cricket

IPL 2021: Having guys like ABD behind me is a luxury, says Maxwell

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 05:11 PM IST
RCB defeated SRH by six runs in a thrilling encounter here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Riyan Parag and Virat Kohli.(IPL)
Riyan Parag and Virat Kohli.(IPL)
cricket

'You'll not win Orange Cap': Kohli's advice that helped RR's Riyan Parag

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 15, 2021 05:35 PM IST
IPL 2021: Speaking in an interaction to Cricbuzz, Parag revealed how an advice from India captain Virat Kohli has helped him in attaining a more positive attitude about his game.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DC head coach Ricky Ponting with Prithvi Shaw.(Delhi Capitals)
DC head coach Ricky Ponting with Prithvi Shaw.(Delhi Capitals)
cricket

'Enjoying working with him,' Shaw reveals discussions he has with coach Ponting

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 04:25 PM IST
IPL 2021: On being asked about the discussions he has had with coach Ricky Ponting, DC's Prithvi Shaw said that he is enjoying working under him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chris Woakes (centre) with DC teammates Ajinkya Rahane (R) and Marcus Stoinis (L)(PTI)
Chris Woakes (centre) with DC teammates Ajinkya Rahane (R) and Marcus Stoinis (L)(PTI)
ipl

IPL 2021: There is a family sort of vibe with Delhi Capitals, says Woakes

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 04:22 PM IST
Woakes made his debut for Capitals in their opening clash against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on April 10. He returned with figures of 2-18 in his three overs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chennai: Shahbaz Ahmed of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of Abdul Samad of Sunrisers Hyderabad during Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics) (PTI04_14_2021_000282B)(PTI)
Chennai: Shahbaz Ahmed of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of Abdul Samad of Sunrisers Hyderabad during Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics) (PTI04_14_2021_000282B)(PTI)
cricket

'Warner played for long that's why I came into the attack late': Shahbaz Ahmed

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 04:19 PM IST
The left-handed SRH skipper departed after playing a knock of 54 runs in the 14th over of the clash. Kyle Jamieson sent him packing and handed SRH a second blow.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chennai: Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore raises his bat after scoring a fifty during Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics) (PTI04_14_2021_000251B)(PTI)
Chennai: Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore raises his bat after scoring a fifty during Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics) (PTI04_14_2021_000251B)(PTI)
cricket

'He had to deliver': Gambhir lauds Maxwell on crucial knock against SRH

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 15, 2021 03:47 PM IST
IPL 2021: Former India cricketer and two-time IPL trophy-winning captain Gautam Gambhir praised Maxwell for his performances and explained the most important thing about his knock against Sunrisers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chetan Sakariya
Chetan Sakariya
cricket

‘He gave me full freedom’: Sakariya credits Sangakkara, Samson for success

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 03:30 PM IST
  • In his first game, Chetan Sakariya recorded the impressive figures of 3-31 in his four overs after Punjab Kings posted a big figure of 221. The young player managed to take out KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, and Jhye Richardson.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RCB celebrate after win.(IPL)
RCB celebrate after win.(IPL)
cricket

IPL 2021: Credit to Virat and boys for hanging in there, says Simon Katich

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 02:52 PM IST
David Warner's half-century had put SRH on course for a victory but Shahbaz Ahmed ran through the middle-order to help RCB register a thrilling six-run win on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam raises his helmet to celebrate scoring a century during the fourth T20 cricket match between South Africa and Pakistan at Centurion Park in Pretoria, South Africa, Wednesday, April 14, 2021(AP)
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam raises his helmet to celebrate scoring a century during the fourth T20 cricket match between South Africa and Pakistan at Centurion Park in Pretoria, South Africa, Wednesday, April 14, 2021(AP)
cricket

Babarnama: The making of a batting great

By Somshuvra Laha
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 01:56 PM IST
  • The finer aspects of Azam’s batting, by his own admission, were learnt from the greats. The key was practice. “I remember Virat Kohli telling me ‘You will play in the ground the way you play at nets,” recounted Azam. For the cover drive, the most pleasing stroke to come out of Azam’s bat, he studied de Villiers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot during Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021.(PTI)
David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot during Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021.(PTI)
cricket

David Warner 'swallows a very big bitter pill' with loss to RCB

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 15, 2021 03:48 PM IST
  • David Warner, who himself was guilty of throwing his wicket away after crossing fifty, agreed that it was ‘disappointing’ show from the SRH batsmen who played cross-batted shots against the turning ball and gave their wickets away.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RR will take on DC in IPL 2021(PTI)
RR will take on DC in IPL 2021(PTI)
ipl

Beleaguered RR look to skipper Samson for inspiration against confident DC

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 01:25 PM IST
While DC made a superb start under new captain Rishabh Pant, clinching a seven-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in their opening contest, RR suffered a four-run defeat against Punjab Kings in a high-scoring match on Monday night.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishabh Pant in action.(IPL/Twitter)
Rishabh Pant in action.(IPL/Twitter)
cricket

'Rishabh Pant is like Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson': Australia legend

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 15, 2021 02:13 PM IST
  • IPL 2021: Giving reasons for his high praise for Rishbah Pant, DC head coach Ricky Ponting said just like Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson, if the DC captain stays there till the end, he will win his side the match more often than not.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sanju Samson celebrates his century(PTI)
Sanju Samson celebrates his century(PTI)
cricket

RR Predicted XI vs DC: Who will replace Ben Stokes? Big headache for Samson

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 15, 2021 04:04 PM IST
  • IPL 2021: After Jofra Archer, who is currently recuperating from a hand injury, Stokes is the second Englishman from the Rajasthan outfit who is forced to sit out. Who will be brought in for Stokes? Let's have a look through their predicted XI against DC.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India captain Virat Kohli(REUTERS)
India captain Virat Kohli(REUTERS)
cricket

Virat Kohli named Wisden Almanack's ODI cricketer of the 2010s

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 12:18 PM IST
Earlier in the year, Virat Kohli was named as the ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade and the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Decade.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved