Nehra's crucial advice for Dravid and co.: 'It'd be better if Hardik plays without constant pressure of bowling 4 overs'

Team India will return to action later tonight when the side takes on South Africa in the first T20I of the five-match series in Delhi. The series sees a return of India's star wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik, as well as all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the shortest format. Pandya had last appeared for India in the T20 World Cup last year, and has since been away from action due to injury. However, the 28-year-old made a blistering return to form in the 2022 Indian Premier League, where he led the Gujarat Titans to title win.

Former India bowler Ashish Nehra was the head coach of the Titans side that lifted the IPL title last month, and spoke in detail about Pandya as he makes his return to India colors in South Africa T20Is. Nehra insisted that Pandya can be India's all-format player just on the basis of his batting skills.

“We always talk about Hardik Pandya, whether he will be able to bowl or not. See, what I think is that Pandya can fit into any format as a batsman; even in Test matches. But here, we are talking about T20s. If he bowls, it will obviously be beneficial for India,” Nehra said on Cricbuzz.

The former Indian bowler further suggested Team India that Hardik Pandya should be used as a sixth bowler, and that there shouldn't be pressure on him to bowl out his four-over quota.

“With India's squad composition, they need Hardik Pandya because none of their top-order batters bowl. Hardik is used as a fifth-bowler quite often. If he's fit, he should bowl, no doubt. But it would be better if Hardik plays without the constant pressure of bowling four overs every game. You have to play five bowlers and Hardik Pandya as a sixth bowler,” said Nehra.

“See, I'm not saying Hardik can't be the fifth bowler. With his skills, he can be your second or third bowler as well. But he has recently returned from injury, has played the entire IPL, so it would be better if you build him up slowly.”

