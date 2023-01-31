Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'Ashram hai yeh': Watch Kohli asks fans to not shoot video as former India skipper obliges to sign autographs

Updated on Jan 31, 2023 03:58 PM IST

Ahead of the Australia Test series, which begins in February 9, Kohli spent some free time, off cricket, with his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma.

Virat Kohli
ByHT Sports Desk

Former India captain Virat Kohli is presently not part of the Indian team for the ongoing three-match T20I series against New Zealand at home where the Hardik Pandya-led side will be playing the finaL match of the contest on Wednesday in Ahmedabad. Kohli will next feature in the impending and highly-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Test series against India. Ahead of the contest, which begins in February 9, Kohli spent some free time, off cricket, with his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma.

The couple were recently spotted in a spiritual place in Uttarakhand, pictures of which had gone viral all over social media. According to reports, the two visited the Swami Dayanand Ji Maharaj's samadhi at Swami Dayanand Ashram in Rishikesh.

In one of the videos that has been circulating on social media, Kohli is seen been surrounded by fans as he obliged for autographs as well while in the ashram while graciously requesting fans to not take of video of him at that place.

The ongoing T20I series is the third contest in the shortest format that Kohli has missed since the T20 World Cup with BCCI yet to make a statement on his continued absence. Reports had earlier claimed that selectors wanted to give fringe players a bigger run in the format while resting players like Kohli.

The star India batter has however been in sublime form in ODIs where he scored three centuries - one against Bangladesh and two against Sri Lanka - in the last two months.

Kohli will now be hoping to carry his form in the Test series against Australia and break his century drought in the format as well having last reached the three-figure mark in red-ball cricket back in November 2019.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
virat kohli indian cricket team
