‘This is a warning for your husband’: Australia player’s partner receives death threat ahead of Pakistan Tests - Reports

Days ahead of the much anticipated Test series between Pakistan and Australia, a death threat was reportedly sent to the partner of Ashton Agar, warning the cricketer not to travel to the country. As per a report in The Sydney Morning Herald, the development was confirmed by a team spokesperson, who also mentioned that following an investigation it was not found to be a credible threat.

The report mentioned that the message was sent to Agar's partner Madeleine on social media and it was subsequently reported by her to both Cricket Australia (CA) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). It is believed that the threat was sent from a fake Instagram account, possibly from India.

This is Australia's first tour to the country since 1998. The first Test is scheduled to be played from March 4-8 in Rawalpindi, following which the action will shift to Karachi. The report also quoted an official statement by Cricket Australia in this regard, which read: "Cricket Australia is aware of a social media post, of which the nature and content has been investigated by the PCB, CA and combined government security agencies.

"There are extensive security plans in place for this type of social media activity, which, in this case, is not considered a risk. No further comment will be made at this time."

The report also included a portion of the message, which reads: "This is a warning for your husband Ashton Agar if he comes to tour against Pakistan he won't come [back] alive."

In September last year, New Zealand abandoned their tour of Pakistan after a security alert was issued by their government minutes before the toss of the first ODI between the two teams was supposed to take place in Rawalpindi. New Zealand's pullout was received with mixed reactions with former Pakistan cricketers expressing their displeasure behind the decision taken by New Zealand Cricket.

