‘Shouldn’t be paid for work you don’t do’: Hayden critical of Cricket Australia for letting players put IPL above nation

Former Australia batter Matthew Hayden was highly critical of players preferring franchise cricket over country. The 50-year-old feels that this can prove to be a major setback for Australian cricket and warned the country's cricket body to step in and not allow the players “cherry pick” the series they want to take part in.

The remarks by Hayden came in regard with several top players deciding to sit out of the white-ball series against Pakistan, scheduled to be played in March and April. He also mentioned the players to make financial concessions, stating one “shouldn’t be paid for work you don’t do.”

Pat Cummins, David Warner and Josh Hazlewood are the three players who are rested from the upcoming limited-over matches against Pakistan. However, Cricket Australia (CA) has informed the trio to not take part in the Indian Premier League (IPL) until the final match of the tour is done.

“I just feel Cricket Australia is being led around by the players lately and that has created a unique set of problems. You shouldn’t be able to cherry pick when you want to play for Australia. It does not make any sense to me."

“We all know how important the IPL is and it has its window and I know it can be difficult for players and administrators to operate within the confines of modern schedules but I still think you can’t have your cake and eat it," Hayden was quoted as saying by The Australian.

“If you are unavailable to play for Australia there has to be some accountability. You shouldn’t be paid for work you don’t do and should have to salary sacrifice," the former Australian batter stated.

Hayden, who has represented Chennai Super Kings during his playing days, that despite being part of the IPL he never compromised on his national duties.

“People will say that I played IPL which is true but it never have an any effect on my availability playing for Australia. I couldn’t wait to play for Australia because I spent seven years where I couldn’t get in the bloody team," he said.