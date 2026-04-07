Ashton Turner openly criticises PSL 2026 scheduling, hits out at organisers: ‘Might just sleep here’

T20 franchise cricket, known for its fast-paced action on the field, can also be very demanding with its schedule. Playing at the highest professional level takes a lot of effort from players behind the scenes to produce a spectacle for their fans on the pitch. The Pakistan Super League, one of the top franchise cricket leagues in the world, recently came under social media spotlight when Multan Sultans Captain Ashton Turner found himself at the centre of a conversation about matches held on back-to-back days at the same venue, Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Multan Sultans captain Ashton Turner criticises the PSL schedule. (AFP)

Multan Sultan, leaders of the PSL table, had just secured a fresh 6-wicket comfortable win against Quetta Gladiators when they realised they had to recover quickly before returning on the pitch the next day against Rawalpindiz at the same venue.

The schedule caught the MS team captain by surprise, who jokingly added a remark during the post-match presentation of their match against QG: “Might go and find somewhere to get a blanket and a pillow and sleep here — very short turnaround,” Turner said, as quoted by Pakistan's Geo Super.

Also Read: Naseem Shah out of PSL days after massive PKR 20 million fine; PCB set to act on fitness and conduct: Report While the remark from the Australian all-rounder drew laughs, it highlighted the demands of representing in franchise cricket and how little room there is for recovery during this long cricket season. It also emphasised the routines and processes which players go through while competing in such demanding tournaments.

Despite the quick turnaround, MS, led by Turner, have shown great form at the start of this season with 4 wins out of 5 matches played. The skipper was quick to praise his team’s efforts and their effective adjustment to different conditions, and performances were well-balanced across all departments in their match against QG.

“Slightly different conditions than the last two games. We did well in all three facets, which is satisfying. I was probably going to bowl the first over, but we expected two left-handers at the top. Fair play to them — they changed that,” Turner added.

The decision by Tuner seemed to work in his favour that day, as his team restricted QG to just 166, with the skipper leading the bowling attack, picking up a wicket in 3-overs while conceding just 16 runs.

Despite the lack of rest, MS carried their winning momentum into Monday, 6th April, with a statement win against RAP, with 7 wickets in hand and 22 balls left.

For now, it seems to be working well for MS and Turner, even if it means joking around and spending a night in the stadium. But it raises a broader question about workload management in franchise cricket and how it can impact the quality of the show produced for its fans.