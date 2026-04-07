‘Revenge for Babar Azam insult’: Deja vu drama in PSL; Sahibzada Farhan leaves Steve Smith fuming for denying single

Multan Sultans have scripted a fabulous start to the 2026 Pakistan Super League (PSL) season, winning four of their first five matches to rise to the top of the points table. However, there was a brief moment of tension on the field during their fourth game against Quetta Gladiators on Sunday, involving the two openers, Steve Smith and Sahibzada Farhan. Multan Sultans stand top of the PSL points table

Smith looked to nudge a fuller delivery from Tom Curran through midwicket but failed to time it, with the ball deflecting off the inside edge onto his pad and trickling only a short distance.

With Curran slow to react, Smith was keen on a quick single. However, Farhan immediately turned it down, judging the risk to be too high given how close the ball remained to the pitch. The decision left Smith visibly frustrated before he returned to his crease.

The incident sparked a moment of deja vu for Pakistan fans as they reckoned it was Farhan's way of "taking revenge" for Smith had treated Babar Azam similarly during a match in the last Big Bash League tournament.