'I'd be gutted...': Ashwin's savage reply shuts journalist questioning Bairstow's dismissal in 2nd Ashes Test

Ravichandran Ashwin is probably the only player not part of the ongoing Ashes series to get nearly as many mentions across social media platforms as Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes have in the last few days. As world cricket debates the ‘spirit of cricket’ following the contentious dismissal of Bairstow in the second Test at Lord's, Ashwin, who already gave his verdict on the dismissal, started trending on social media for obvious reasons - he is perhaps the biggest advocate of run-out at the non-striker's end, another mode of dismissal that almost every time, attracts spirit of the game debate.

R Ashwin hits back at journalist over Bairstow dismissal debate(Getty)

While Ashwin got support from many, there were some, who questioned his stance on the Bairstow dismissal. One of them was a veteran Indian TV journalist. But the star India all-rounder was quick to shut him down.

Moments after the dismissal sparked a debate on Twitter on July 2, Ashwin was tagged in a video of that drama-filled moment when Australia keeper Alex Carey stumped his England counterpart. Ashwin replied: “We must get one fact loud and clear - ‘The keeper would never have a dip at the stumps from that far out in a test match unless he or his team have noticed a pattern of the batter leaving his crease after leaving a ball like Bairstow did.’ We must applaud the game smarts of the individual rather than skewing it towards unfair play or spirit of the game. #Ashes2023.”

Rajdeep Sardesai, a renowned journalist, quoted it to ask Ashwin and all the fellow Twitteratis who are in favour of Australia's act, how they would feel if it had happened to them.

He tweeted: "Sorry to bang on about this but I do love the game.. To my friend @ashwinravi99 and all those who believe that Johnny Bairstow was fairly OUT .. I have a simple Qs: would you be happy if you were given out in that way? That’s the real test. Do unto others what you would do to yourself!"

Ashwin, quick and savage as always, replied in no time saying: “I would be disappointed, very disappointed, in fact gutted with myself for getting out like that.”

The incident happened moments before lunch on Day 5 of the 2nd Test Test when Bairstow, believing that the ball was dead after ducking the shorter delivery from Cameron Green, walked out of the crease, but an alert Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey dislodged the bails in time to inflict a rare dismissal. While Ben Stokes hogged all the focus following the stumping with his stunning 155, the dismissal became the cynosure of the match after England's 43-run loss, taking away the limelight from Australia's win and 2-0 lead in the series.

