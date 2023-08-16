'I felt that way whenever I went to England': Ashwin explains how County stint can 'transform' Prithvi Shaw's career

Veteran Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin had nothing but praise for India opener Prithvi Shaw, who recently stamped his authority in his debut County stint with Northamptonshire. Serving a timely reminder about his batting exploits in the World Cup year, Shaw has put on a show in the English county One-Day Cup tournament as the India opener fired back-to-back centuries for Northamptonshire.

Ashwin was all praise for India opener Shaw

The India opener registered the sixth-highest One-Day score of 244 in his side's crucial match against Somerset at the County Ground last Wednesday. Shaw joined India skipper Rohit Sharma on an exclusive list by smashing multiple records in England’s One-Day Cup tournament. The Indian batter also became the second Indian batter after Cheteshwar Pujara to register a 150-plus score in the elite tournament.

'Shaw has seen plenty of ups and downs'

Speaking on his YouTube channel, all-rounder Ashwin discussed the batting exploits of Shaw in the English County. "I am really happy for someone like Prithvi Shaw. Because he has seen plenty of ups and downs in his short career so far. So, for someone like him, away from home in England, seeing new players will be a breath of fresh air for him," said Ashwin, who earlier plied his trade with Surrey in the English County.

Shaw played an outstanding knock of 244 off 153 balls to help Northamptonshire register an 87-run win over Somerset last week. The Indian opener was overlooked by selectors for the white-ball series against the West Indies and Ireland. Shaw is also not a part of India's second-string squad for the Asian Games. "I felt that way whenever I went to England and played county cricket. So, he will get that too. He will have plenty of learnings about his life, work ethic, cricket, and what not. Because he will be in a position to teach a few youngsters in England as well. Even that can transform your cricket. So, I am extremely delighted for Prithvi Shaw," Ashwin continued.

After playing a record-setting knock for Northamptonshire, opener Shaw followed it up with a brilliant century against Durham in the One-Day Cup tournament. Smashing 15 fours and seven sixes, the Indian batter remained unbeaten on 125 off just 76 balls as Northamptonshire defeated Durham by 6 wickets. The 23-year-old last played for India when the Men In Blue toured Sri Lanka in July 2021. "I saw the boundary snippets from his knock. It looked really good and that was an exceptional knock. We all know Prithvi Shaw’s extraordinary bat swing and he is an outstandingly talented player. He followed that knock with another hundred against Durham," Ashwin added.

