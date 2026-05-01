...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Ashwin explains Jason Holder's catch row after Kohli’s animated reaction: 'If you look from GT’s side, it's clean out'

Ravichandran Ashwin broke down the mechanics of the catch, explaining how hand size and grip can create a misleading visual.

Published on: May 01, 2026 12:35 pm IST
Written by Aditya Maheshwari
Advertisement

Jason Holder’s catch to dismiss Rajat Patidar quickly became the main talking point from the Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru clash. The West Indies all-rounder produced a sharp effort in the deep, all while trying to avoid a collision with Kagiso Rabada running in from the other side. Holder appeared to get both hands under the ball and complete the catch, but as he slid on the turf and then got back to his feet, the ball seemed to make slight contact with the ground, raising questions over its legality.

Jason Holder took a tricky catch of Rajat Patidar.(X Image)

The moment led to a prolonged discussion on the field, with RCB players seeking clarity from the officials. Virat Kohli, in particular, was seen having an animated exchange with the fourth umpire near the boundary line, clearly unhappy and unconvinced with the decision that went against his side.

Weighing in on the controversy, veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin broke down the mechanics of the catch, explaining how hand size and grip can create a misleading visual, suggesting that what appeared like the ball touching the ground may not have actually been the case.

“This is the ball used in the match, which is the Kookaburra ball, and this is my hand, which is a little bigger than a normal person’s hand, a little bigger by Indian standards. And look where my finger ends. See, my thumb is here and see where it is. Okay, consider Jason Holder’s hand, which is almost twice as big. So, in his hand, the ball can even pass like this. So if you can see the ball through the gap between the fingers, that does not necessarily mean it has hit the floor. It probably wrapped around and was at this angle. So maybe the ball did not touch the ground. Maybe," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

 
jason holder catch Rajat Patidar gujarat titans
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Home / Cricket News / Ashwin explains Jason Holder's catch row after Kohli’s animated reaction: 'If you look from GT’s side, it's clean out'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.