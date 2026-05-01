Jason Holder catch controversy: Why umpire ruled Rajat Patidar out despite doubts - MCC law explained clearly

Jason Holder was in the thick of action on Thursday night at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Donning the Gujarat Titans jersey, he was involved in five dismissals and picked up the Player of the Match award as Gujarat beat the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru by four wickets. But the first of those dismissals had sparked fury in the RCB camp, with experts even questioning the legality of that stunning catch. Gujarat Titans' Jason Holder celebrates after taking a wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jitesh Sharma during an IPL game (PTI)

What exactly happened? On the fourth ball of the eighth over, Arshad Khan bowled a length ball as RCB skipper Rajat Patidar went for a pull, and ended up getting a top edge that carried the ball towards deep backward square. Holder, stationed nearby, charged towards it, and so did Kagiso Rabada. But he avoided a collision and took a smart low catch. But RCB players were not convinced after the replay showed that the West Indies all-rounder grassed it more than once, including while sliding.

Virat Kohli, in particular, was left enraged in the RCB camp as he immediately got off the bench, remonstrating with his hand that the ball had touched the ground, before he was seen animatedly talking to the reserve umpire in the dugout. RCB head coach Andy Flower joined him as well.

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Patidar hung around all this while near the boundary, before an eventual verdict from the TV umpire saw him drag himself over the field.

The discussion between Kohli and the umpire lasted long after Patidar had settled himself in the dugout.

Former cricketers - Irfan Pathan, Aakash Chopra, Abhinav Mukund, Dodda Ganesh - backed RCB's protest as they reckoned it was not a legal catch, and that Holder had indeed grassed it while sliding. And why not? Three years back, a Mitchell Starc effort during an Ashes game at Lord's was ruled out by the third umpire for the same reason. Replays showed that the ball had scraped along the turf as Stac slid around the boundary. The third umpire, in his verdict, said that the Aussie did not have full control over his movements.