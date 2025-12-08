Ashwin fires away, makes an open declaration about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli': ‘Them having to prove is laughable’

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin minced no words as he tore into the critics of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, saying the two senior batters don't need to prove anything to anyone, as their commitment to the game can serve as a “massive learning” for the upcoming generation of cricketers. Ashwin's remark came after both RoKo set the stage on fire in the recent ODI series against South Africa, where India came out on top 2-1. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been in cracking form. (PTI)

Kohli was adjudged as the Player of the Series for his haul of 302 runs, including two centuries and one fifty. Earlier, Rohit won the same accolade in the series against Australia, where the Hitman hit one ton and one half-century.

Ever since the duo announced their Test retirements, the future of Rohit and Kohli has been widely debated, with no one from the current management giving a definitive answer about their prospects of playing in the 2027 ODI World Cup. However, Rohit and Virat are not leaving anything to chance, and the duo would now also be playing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Mumbai and Delhi, respectively.

Ashwin hailed the commitment of the duo, saying the two continue to make sacrifices to extend their international career, and it is a good message for all the young and budding cricketers.

“The fact that Rohit has worked on it (fitness) and come back, so props to him. The fact that Virat is batting as well as he is also shows the kind of work both of them have put in. The fact that both of them have to prove is itself a laughable thing. What do they need to prove? Obviously, it is all messaging. In such long careers, we have all ups and downs, we all have good and bad times,” said Ashwin on his YouTube channel.

‘Game is bigger than anyone else’

Ashwin also remarked that the sacrifices need to be made as, at the end of the day, the game is always bigger than anyone else.

“So, these things will keep happening. But they don't have to prove anything to anyone. It is actually an example for all the next generation of players coming through, showing that you need to make sacrifices and demonstrate commitment to the game if you want to have such lengthy careers. The game is bigger than anyone else,” he added.

With the series against South Africa, Virat and Rohit played their last international game for India in 2025, and the former finished as India's leading run-scorer in ODIs in the current calendar year, marking it the ninth time he has done so in his career.

Virat and Rohit will now be seen in India colours in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, beginning January 11.