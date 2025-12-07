Treat Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma differently; give them space: BCCI hit with strong message after their ODI masterclass

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar delivered a pointed message to the BCCI, emphasising that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma deserve special consideration given their remarkable contributions over the years. He argued that their place in the ODI side should never have been questioned. Bangar’s remarks came in the wake of reports that the Indian board is using Vijay Hazare Trophy appearances as a criterion for selecting the senior players for the 2027 World Cup. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were top two run-getters for India in last six ODIs(PTI)

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee, along with head coach Gautam Gambhir, has remained non-committal about including Rohit and Kohli in the World Cup plans for South Africa. Concerns revolve around whether the two veterans can maintain form and fitness over the next two years, given that they play only one international format. Consequently, the committee insists that if they are to be considered, both must prove their commitment by participating in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy, India’s premier List A tournament, scheduled to begin later this month.

Kohli and Rohit have been the driving forces behind India’s success in four of their last six ODI matches, combining for three centuries (two by Kohli) and five half-centuries (three by Rohit). Rohit claimed the Player of the Series award during the Australia tour, while Kohli earned the same honour in the recently concluded home ODI series against South Africa.

"I don't think the place of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the team should have been a question. Look at what they have done over so many years," Bangar said while speaking to JioStar.

"They have retired from two formats, so it's obvious they might take just a couple of sessions to get back into action, because they have done it so often. They don't need to play as many matches as a younger player. Once they are there, once they are hungry and fit, you want players of that quality. You have to treat them differently and give them space," the former India batter said, clear about why there needs to be a different yardstick for the two white-ball legends.

In the South Africa contest that ended on Saturday in Vizag with India winning 2-1, Rohit scored 57 and 75 in the first and third games, while Kohli notched up 135, 102 and 65 not out. "When they are on song, you see the difference. Their sheer presence changes the dressing room atmosphere."

Amid BCCI's push, both have reportedly agreed to participate in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. While Rohit is also speculated to play in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where Mumbai have qualified for the knockout stage, Kohli will be going back to London, before turning for a few domestic games for Delhi in Bengaluru.