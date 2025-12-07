Smriti Mandhana calls off wedding with Palash Muchhal, requests privacy for both families: ‘It’s time to move forward’

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana, on Sunday, announced that her wedding with music composer Palash Muchhal has been called off, bringing an abrupt end to a relationship that had been in the spotlight for weeks. The India vice-captain issued a public statement requesting privacy as she navigates the situation, emphasising her desire to move forward quietly. Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana

Mandhana clearly seemed pained at the wild speculations swirling around her now-cancelled nuptials with Muchhal, requesting peace and quiet.

“Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time. I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off. I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same. I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace. I believe there is a higher purpose driving us all and for me that has always been representing my country at the highest level. I hope to continue to play and win trophies for India for as long as possible and that is where my focus will forever be. Thank you for all your support. It's time to move forward," she posted on Instagram