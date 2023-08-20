Ashwin gives 'extraordinary' verdict on debate over Sanju Samson being 'wasted at No. 6 in T20Is'

With the 2023 ODI World Cup looming closer, teams have started to announce their preliminary squads for the tournament but the Indian team continue to search for the right combination in their batting order. A lot of those questions could be answered during the Asia Cup, among which could be if Sanju Samson can be fit into the team.

Samson has had contrasting returns in ODIs and T20Is(AP)

Samson has had contrasting returns in T20Is and ODIs. He has impressed playing in the middle and lower middle order for India in the 50-over format, scoring 390 runs in 13 matches at an average of 55.71 and strike rate of 104.00. In T20Is though, Samson has scored just 334 runs in 23 matches at a strike rate of 131.49 and average of 18.55. One of the criticism levelled at the Indian management is how they continue to play him in lower middle order in T20Is despite Samson being comfortable playing in the top three in the format.

Ravichandran Ashwin pointed out that while there are exciting options like Jitesh Sharma and Rinku Singh to choose from for the role of ODI finisher, Samson could be getting the nod ahead of them.

"Jitesh is a right-hander and Rinku is a left-hander. Both Jitesh Sharma and Rinku Singh are the ones who could fit in the number 5, and 6 roles. However, I feel Sanju Samson will get the nod as the keeper ahead of Jitesh Sharma. The series is an extraordinary chance to play Sanju as a keeper and make him bat at number 3. He will surely bat at number 3 or 4," said Ashwin on his YouTube page.

"Another debate is on how Sanju Samson is a top-order batter and how he is being wasted as a number 6 in T20Is. See, Team India’s top 4 has been really heavy all this while."

‘Kohli at No.4 only if Rahul is not fit’

Former India head coach had suggested demoting Virat Kohli to the contentious No.4 position but Ashwin feels that will happen only if KL Rahul can't play in the World Cup. “Virat Kohli batted at number 4 in that World Cup [2011]. In fact, Ravi Bhai has mentioned that, if necessary, Virat Kohli should bat at number 4. I think he mentioned that so that we can accommodate a left-hander," said Ashwin on his Youtube channel.

"The only way that can happen is if KL Rahul doesn’t get fit, and when they need a keeper, they can open with Ishan Kishan. That’s the only possibility because Shreyas Iyer is one of the go-to players for Team India in ODIs as a batter," he said.

