Ashwin left stunned by Urvil Patel’s jaw-dropping assault during CSK’s 204 chase: ‘I thought he would break the record’

R Ashwin labelled Urvil Patel's sensational knock against Lucknow Super Giants as 'the most important innings' of IPL 2026 for Chennai Super Kings. The 27-year-old slammed 65 runs off 23 balls, packed with two fours and eight sixes, also striking at 282.61. It was key, as CSK successfully chased down 204, reaching 208/5 in 19.2 overs. The result also kept CSK on track in their late attempt for a playoff berth.

Urvil Patel (right) raced to a 13-ball fifty vs LSG.(ANI Pic Service)

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The result also saw CSK end their poor record in chases. Since IPL 2019, the franchise had never been able to chase down a target of 180-plus. But the match against LSG changed that.

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Urvil got a stunning 13-ball half-century, making it the joint-fastest fifty in IPL history. He shares the record with RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal.

‘Most important innings’: R Ashwin

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said, “Urvil Patel – It was the most important innings of this IPL 2026 campaign. It’s because CSK haven’t chased 180 in the last 7 years, with his knock, they easily chased down the target (have chased 180 only two times since 2019, including 204 vs LSG). The way he batted, he didn’t even think for a minute whether he should take a single. I thought he would break the record. The way he batted, he should stick to it. If we get power play like that, who knows, it can be six wins in a row.”

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{{^usCountry}} But he also had a warning for CSK, pointing out that Urvil should be promoted higher up the order. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But he also had a warning for CSK, pointing out that Urvil should be promoted higher up the order. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "If someone plays in that fashion, they would win the match in the power play. Ruturaj Gaikwad can change his tempo and play. What Kartik Sharma is doing, he can do. Why not? Promote Urvil at the top. Why keep him down the order? He can finish the match in the powerplay," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "If someone plays in that fashion, they would win the match in the power play. Ruturaj Gaikwad can change his tempo and play. What Kartik Sharma is doing, he can do. Why not? Promote Urvil at the top. Why keep him down the order? He can finish the match in the powerplay," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On Sunday, Josh Inglis also put in a good batting performance for LSG. The opener hammered 85 runs off 33 balls, packed with 10 fours and six sixes. But after his dismissal, the batting order crumbled. It was only after Shahbaz Ahmed's arrival that LSG managed to cross the 200-run mark. Shahbaz was unbeaten, smashing 43* off 25 balls. For CSK's bowling department, Jamie Overton took three wickets. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Sunday, Josh Inglis also put in a good batting performance for LSG. The opener hammered 85 runs off 33 balls, packed with 10 fours and six sixes. But after his dismissal, the batting order crumbled. It was only after Shahbaz Ahmed's arrival that LSG managed to cross the 200-run mark. Shahbaz was unbeaten, smashing 43* off 25 balls. For CSK's bowling department, Jamie Overton took three wickets. {{/usCountry}}

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Chasing 204 runs, CSK got a strong start through their openers, Sanju Samson (28 off 14 balls) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (42 off 28 deliveries). Gaikwad also built a key partnership with Urvil. For LSG, Shahbaz and Digvesh Rathi took two-wicket hauls.

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