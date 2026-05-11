‘Let him die there’: Subramaniam Badrinath clears stance after on-air remark for Krunal Pandya sparks furore

Subramanian Badrinath, the former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter, issued a clarification on Monday after one of his remarks went viral on social media. The incident happened on Sunday during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Mumbai Indians in Raipur. Badrinath, who was on the Tamil commentary panel during the RCB's batting innings, commented about how Krunal Pandya was struggling with cramps. His remark came when the Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton was helping the opponent out. Mumbai Indians' Ryan Rickelton helps Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Krunal Pandya. (AP)

The clip went viral on social media, and several fans claimed that Badrinath made fun of Pandya's situation, joking that Rickelton should not help Pandya out because he was an opponent and that he should rather “let him die.”

Amid intense trolling on social media, Badrinath has finally broken his silence on the matter, spelling out exactly what he said during the Tamil commentary. He said that he was applauding Rickelton for helping Pandya out despite the match being on a knife-edge and Krunal being the difference between the two teams.

Also Read: The Mumbai Indians meltdown: Hardik’s time up; stale run demands reset as finger-pointing, tension all too apparent He added that in his commentary, he vouched for fair play points to be given to Rickelton and the Mumbai Indians for helping Krunal out and putting the sportsman's spirit first.

“Let him die there”… that’s not going to be my attitude. I will go and stretch him. Great gesture from Ryan Rickelton.. Fair Play points should be given to him and MI for that. This is what I said on air, for people who don’t understand colloquial Tamil,” Badrinath wrote on X (formerly Twitter).