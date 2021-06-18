Ashwin plays darts with India support staff during rain break in WTC final

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was one of the firsts to step onto the field when rain stopped for a brief moment at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Friday. The hopes of getting play, however, were dashed quickly as the umpires after initial inspection called off play on Day of the inaugural World Test Championship final without even the toss taking place.

While New Zealand players were busy with coffee and books while waiting for the rain to stop and play to begin in Southampton, the Indian team members led by Ashwin decided to engage in a game of dart.

BCCI shared a short video in which Ashwin, team physiotherapist Nitin Patel and other support staff members were playing a game of dart.

“When rain didn't stop play #TeamIndia members enjoyed a game of dart on the sidelines during the rain break in Southampton,” tweeted BCCI.

It had started raining in Southampton on Thursday afternoon and Friday's coin toss could not take place because of the drizzle which ensured the square remained under cover throughout the day.

The rain relented for a while but whatever hopes the organisers had of starting the match after lunch evaporated as it returned.

The umpires inspected conditions at 1400 GMT before the day's play was abandoned.

"Due to persistent rain, play has been abandoned on day one of the #WTC21 Final in Southampton," the governing International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Twitter.

The organisers have allocated a reserve day to make up for any lost time during the regular days of the match.

The one-off match marks the culmination of a two-year cycle of the inaugural WTC, launched in 2019 to create a pinnacle event for test cricket.

India went with both their spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin while veteran Ishant Sharma was picked as the third seamer ahead of Mohammed Siraj in their five-man attack.

New Zealand, currently the top-ranked test team, are yet to reveal their playing XI.