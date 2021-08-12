2nd Test: Vaughan reacts after Kohli again leaves out Ashwin for Lord's Test, says 'India haven't' picked the right team

Michael Vaughan has expressed surprise over India’s decision to leave out R Ashwin once again from their Playing XI for the second Test against England at Lord’s. Many believed that following Shardul Thakur’s injury, the door could have opened for Ashwin – who missed out playing the first Test in Nottingham – but captain Virat Kohli went ahead with Ishant Sharma – a like-for-like replacement for the injured Thakur.

Vaughan feels India did not pick the right XI and believes Ashwin should have been part of the team. England on the other hand made three changes with Haseeb Hameed, Moeen Ali and Mark Wood getting a game in place of Zak Crawley, Dan Lawrence and the injured Stuart Broad, as Vaughan gave his nod of approval to the changes.

"Feels like England have picked the right team & India haven’t... Ashwin should have played for India to give them more Batting plus his quality bowling... He bowls well in all conditions... Perfect bowling day... Feels like a wickets day," Vaughan tweeted.

Ishant has fond memories of playing Test cricket at Lord’s. In 2014, Ishant produced a match-winning spell of 7/74 to help India to a famous win against England at the iconic venue. After the first Test had ended in draw with rain washing away the final day, Kohli had stated that the four pacers-one spinner combination is ‘going to be the template’ for the remainder of the series. A few former cricketers, including VVS Laxman, Venkatapathy Raju and Brad Hogg believe that Ashwin should have been included in India’s XI for the second Test.

England captain Joe Root won the toss and opted to bowl in overcast conditions at Lord's. Rain delayed the toss by 20 minutes and then returned again to delay the first ball by another 15.