Ashwin, Stuart Broad lead strong reactions after Deepti's clever 'Mankad' in 3rd ODI; Billings says 'not acceptable'

The third and final ODI between India and England women's team saw a thrilling finish at the iconic Lord's, as Deepti Sharma inflicted a run-out dismissal at the non-striker's end during her delivery stride (more commonly known as ‘Mankad’) to secure a 16-run victory for the visitors. England had needed 52 runs to win when their ninth wicket fell and it seemed India would register a rather straightforward win, but the duo of Charlotte Dean and Freya Davis had begun to forge an unlikely comeback for the hosts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The duo added 35 runs for the final wicket when Deepti Sharma, showing an incredible game-awareness, noticed Dean leaving her crease before the delivery being bowled and ran her out at the non-striker's end. Interestingly, the International Cricket Council legalized such mode of dismissal earlier this week, roughly a month after the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) also moved the dismissal from ‘Unfair Play' to ‘Run out’ section.

Also read: Watch: England dressing room's stunned reaction after Deepti Sharma's 'Mankad' moment completes India's 3rd ODI win

However, there still remains considerable taboo over the dismissal with a number of cricketers and fans still believing that it is against the spirit of the game. As Deepti dismissed Dean, there were mixed reactions on Twitter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India's leading off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who had famously used the ‘Mankad’ dismissal in the 2019 IPL, funnily wrote, “Why the hell are you trending Ashwin? Tonight is about another bowling hero @Deepti_Sharma06.”

England's Test fast bowler Stuart Broad was not too impressed with Deepti's decision to run Dean out. “I find the debate of the Mankad really interesting. So many views from either side. I personally wouldn’t like to win a match like that, also, very happy for others to feel differently,” said Broad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“There’s surely not a person who has played the game that thinks this is acceptable? Just not cricket…” England's star batter Sam Billings wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former England captain Nasser Hussain, who was on-air during the dismissal, said he was “not so sure” about the dismissal despite it being legal.

“No. I'm not so sure. Laws have changed, so if she was in her delivery stride, she was well within her rights to do that,” Well, they are going to replay that for a long time, but's within the laws of the game. If she is in a delivery stride and the non-striker leaves the crease, you can run out the non-striker. Charlotte Dean is in tears and remember, it is in the laws of the game.

Former English bowler Tim Bresnan wrote, “wait,wait,wait, Mankad. back foot is down front foot was down before she left crease. should be not out on drs if we're making it legal. #mankading”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Has that not just left the sourest taste in the mouth at the end of this international summer? I'm dumbfounded," England women's team all-rounder Georgia Elwiss said on BBC Test Match Special following the game.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

England's supporters group ‘Barmy Army’, too, was not too pleased with the call. “Legal but that's just not cricket. Terrible way to end a terrific game,” they wrote.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON