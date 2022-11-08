Ashwin's ‘perfume’ justification for viral jacket-smelling video floors everyone during T20 World Cup

Ravichandran Ashwin is a pure entertainer both on and off the field. When not enthralling the crowd with his crafty off-spin or classy strokes, he grabs the headlines with his oratory skills whenever he gets an opportunity to interact with the media or fans. It was just a matter of time before Ashwin would come up with a witty response to his recent jacket-smelling video that went viral. The veteran India off-spinner floored everyone with his reasoning behind smelling the jacket.

Ashwin said he first tried to differentiate between the two jackets by size and then tried to find his initials. When nothing worked, he decided to smell the jackets to figure out which one belonged to him. "Checked for the sizes to differentiate! Checked if it was initiated. Finally checked for the perfume i use. Adei cameraman," he wrote.

The 36-year-old was replying to former India opener Abhinav Mukund's query. "Watched this video multiple times already. Just cracks me up again and again. Ashwin pls enlighten us with your logic of picking the right sweater," Mukund had written tagging Ashwin.

The incident happened during the toss of India's last Super 12 Group 2 match against Zimbabwe in Melbourne. When India captain Rohit Sharma was speaking to the broadcasters, the cameras also caught Ashwin smelling two Team India jackets in the backdrop. The video went viral instantly.

Ashwin has had a decent T20 World Cup so far. He has six wickets in five matches and his best came against Zimbabwe (3/22). Despite Yuzvendra Chahal being in the squad, the Indian think tank has preferred Ashwin over him in all the Super 12 matches so far. To be fair to Ashwin, apart from the match against South Africa in Perth, where there was literally nothing on offer for the spinners, Ashwin has done a fairly decent job with the ball in hand.

With the bat too, he has made valuable contributions in the match against Pakistan and Bangladesh.

After finishing on top of Group 2, India will face Group 1 runner-up England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup on Thursday at the Adelaide Oval.

