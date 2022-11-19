Ashwin's strong reaction after Ravi Shastri slams Rahul Dravid for taking breaking from New Zealand tour

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has been very critical about the Rahul Dravid-led current India support staff taking a break from the ongoing New Zealand series. The NCA coaching staff of VVS Laxman, Hrishikesh Kanitkar and Sairaj Bahutule are filling in for Dravid, Vikram Rathour and Paras Mhambrey as the team's head coach, batting and bowling coach respectively. Dravid will return to his coaching duties when India leaves for Bangladesh for ODI and Test series, along with Rathour and Mhambrey starting December 4.

"I do not believe in breaks," Shastri said during a virtual press conference. "Because I want to understand my team, I want to understand my players and I want to be in control of that team. These breaks... why do you need that many breaks for, to be honest? You get your 2-3 months of the IPL, that's enough for you to rest as a coach. But other times, I think a coach should be hands-on, whoever he is."

Ravichandran Ashwin has now come to Dravid's defence, explaining why not only players like him, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul but also the support staff needed a break after the T20 World Cup.

"I will explain why Laxman has gone there with a completely different team because even that could be interpreted differently. Rahul Dravid and his team put in extensive hard work ahead of the T20 World Cup, right from planning, since I saw this from close quarters, I'm saying this. They had specific in-depth plans for each venue and each opposition. So they would have been under not only mental but also physical burnout and everyone needed a break. As soon as the New Zealand series ends, we have the Bangladesh tour. That's why we have a different coaching staff led by Laxman for this tour," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Hardik Pandya is currently leading the Indian T20I side. The first match in Wellington was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to heavy rain. The second match will be played in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

