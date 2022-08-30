Asia Cup 2022, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score Updates: Mujeeb Ur Rahman strikes twice early, BAN 2 down vs AFG
- Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Live Score: Bangladesh face Afghanistan in their Asia Cup 2022 match in Sharjah, on Sunday. Follow BAN vs AFG T20 Asia Cup 2022 match Live Cricket Score and Updates, straight from Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Opting to bat, Bangladesh are two wickets down against Afghanistan in their Asia Cup 2022 match, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, on Tuesday. Led by Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh will be aiming to start with a win, and focus will be on the likes of the skipper, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah. Meanwhile, Afghanistan, on the other hand, began their campaign on a winning note and will be high on confidence. The Afghans registered a six-wicket victory against Sri Lanka with Fazalhaq Farooqi taking a three-wicket haul.
Squads-
Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon
Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi(c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Samiullah Shinwari, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Usman Ghani, Noor Ahmad
Follow all the updates here:
-
Tue, 30 Aug 2022 07:54 PM
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Live: FOUR!
A full delivery by Naveen on the stumps. Shakib clears his front leg and smacks it to the left of mid-on for a four!
-
Tue, 30 Aug 2022 07:50 PM
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Live: OUT! LBW!
A short length delivery by Mujeeb and Anamul tries to pull-sweep it but misses. Afghanistan go for the review and ball-tracking shows its lbw!
Anamul lbw b Mujeeb 5 (14)
In walks, Mushfiqur.
-
Tue, 30 Aug 2022 07:48 PM
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Live: No run, BAN 10/1 (3)
A length delivery by Farooqi, on the stumps. Shakib defends it with caution. No run.
After three overs, Bangladesh: 10/1
-
Tue, 30 Aug 2022 07:43 PM
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Live: Two runs
A length delivery by Farooqi on the pads of Anamul, who directs it behind square leg for a double.
-
Tue, 30 Aug 2022 07:42 PM
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Live: OUT! Mohammad Naim departs!
Mujeeb pitches it on a length, outside off. A carrom ball and Naim fails to connect well and it goes between bat and pad, to hit the leg stump!
OUT!
Naim b Mujeeb 6 (8)
In walks, Shakib.
-
Tue, 30 Aug 2022 07:35 PM
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Live: FOUR!
A low full toss by Farooqi, on the stumps and Naim hammers it down the ground between mid-off and mid-on for a four!
-
Tue, 30 Aug 2022 07:34 PM
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Live: No run
A full delivery by Farooqi to start with and Naim directs it to mid-off. No run.
-
Tue, 30 Aug 2022 07:33 PM
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Live: The action begins!
Mohammad Naim and Anamul Haque to open for Bangladesh. Fazalhaq Farooq to bowl for Afghanistan.
-
Tue, 30 Aug 2022 07:28 PM
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Live: Time for national anthems!
Both teams are in the field for their respective national anthems!
-
Tue, 30 Aug 2022 07:11 PM
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Live: Playing XIs
Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi(c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi
-
Tue, 30 Aug 2022 07:10 PM
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Live: 'Morale of the team is high', said Mohammad Nabi
After toss, Nabi said, "The way we played last game was brilliant, the morale of the team is high and we want to play the same way today. Same team today. Maybe it will be a bit low today, this pitch. We will look to keep them to a low total."
-
Tue, 30 Aug 2022 07:09 PM
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Live: 'We have prepared well', says Shakib Al Hasan
After winning the toss, Shakib said, "We will bat first. It will be difficult for Afghanistan, so that is what we will look to do. We have three spinners and two seamers - so our bowling is pretty much covered. Afghanistan is a very good side in T20 format, we have prepared well for their bowlers hopefully we can show what we can do. (On Asia Cup) We are all neighbouring countries, everyone wants to watch us play each other so I am happy to be part of such a competition."
-
Tue, 30 Aug 2022 07:02 PM
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Live: Bangladesh win toss, opt to bat
Bangladesh captain Shakib wins toss and opts to bat against Afghanistan.
-
Tue, 30 Aug 2022 06:46 PM
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Live: Weather report
The temperature is expected to be around 35 degrees Celsius, with 45% humidity expected.
-
Tue, 30 Aug 2022 06:30 PM
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Live: Afghanistan's opening win
Afghanistan defeated Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2022 opener. Sri Lanka were bowled out for 105 in 19.4 overs with Fazalhaq Farooqi taking three wickets in 3.4 overs. Chasing 106, Afghanistan reached 106 for two in 10.1 overs with Hazratullah Zazai smacking an unbeaten knock of 37 runs off 28 balls, in Dubai.
-
Tue, 30 Aug 2022 06:12 PM
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Live: Most wickets taken in BAN vs AFG T20I matches
1. Rashid Khan (BAN) - 14 wickets in seven matches (AVE: 10.28, BBI: 4/12, Eco: 5.53)
2. Shakib Al Hasan (AFG) - 10 wickets in eight matches
3. Mujeeb Ur Rahman (AFG) - 7 wickets in six matches
-
Tue, 30 Aug 2022 06:09 PM
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Live: Most runs scored in BAN vs AFG T20I matches
1. Mahmudullah (BAN) - 169 runs in eight matches
2. Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN) - 149 runs in seven matches
3. Mohammad Nabi (AFG) - 141 runs in eight matches
4. Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) - 137 runs in eight matches
-
Tue, 30 Aug 2022 05:55 PM
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Live: 'We want to play a lot of international cricket', says Rashid Khan
Ahead of the match, Rashid said, "We haven’t played much international cricket, especially the longer format. It’s just about the FTP (future tours programme), it’s not in the hand of the players."
"We want to play a lot of international cricket, that gives opportunities as youngsters come up through that. They should get the kind of environment where they can promote their cricket and skills."
-
Tue, 30 Aug 2022 05:52 PM
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Live: 'The good team will win the match', says Mehedy Hasan
All-rounder Mehedy said ahead of the game, "We will meet in the field and at that end of the day the good team will win the match and what I feel is that we have to prove it in the field because if we play well certainly everyone will know who is a good team and who is a bad team so instead of predicting before I think it is important to play well on the field."
"Look the first match is very important for any tournament because it will dictate how far we will go and what cricket we are going to play because it will set the tone of the team," he further added.
-
Tue, 30 Aug 2022 05:45 PM
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Live: Head-to-head
Both sides have faced each other 8 times in T20Is, with Bangladesh winning thrice. Meanwhile, Afghanistan have claimed victory five times.
-
Tue, 30 Aug 2022 05:22 PM
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Live: Hello and good evening everyone!
Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's Asia Cup 2022 match between Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.