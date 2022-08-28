Asia Cup 2022: Bhuvneshwar Kumar overtakes Hardik Pandya to script sensational India record against Pakistan

India took exactly two hours to fold Pakistan in the high-octane clash in Dubai on Sunday in their Asia Cup 2022 opener and ended up on the happier side after setting themselves a target of 148 runs. Indian seamers were the wreaker-in-chief in this act with the combination of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan picking all 10 wickets in the match. And en route to folding Pakistan for 147 in 19.5 overs, Bhuvneshwar Kumar scripted a sensational T20I feat for India. (India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2022)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pakistan got off to a great start with captain Babar Azam hitting some glorious drives before Bhuvneshwar provided the first breakthrough as he bounced out the skipper. He later returned in the slog overs to dismiss big-hitting batter Asif Ali before getting the better of Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah in consecutive deliveries.

Watch: Babar, Avesh, Karthik left dumbstruck as Fakhar Zaman decides to walk off in India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match

His bowling figure of 4 for 26 is now the best figure recorded by an Indian bowler in a T20I match against Pakistan. The previous best was by Hardik in the 2016 Asia Cup game in Mirpur where he had picked three wickets for just eight runs. Had Shahnawaz Dahani not hit Bhuvneshwar for a six in his penultimate delivery of the match, Bhuvneshwar would have made the top of the list in India-Pakistan T20I rivalry. However, his 4 for 26 now stands second in the best ever figure by a bowler in an India versus Pakistan match in T20I cricket after Mohammad Asif's 4 for 18 in Durban back in 2007.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“When we looked at the wicket, we thought it would swing but there was no swing. There was bounce, but we know what balls we have to bowl. When you bowl short, few were skidding and some were coming slow. To be honest, we gave 10-15 runs extra. New ball is always tricky on this wicket. There could be bounce for their bowlers too, but I'm backing our batters to chase this down,” Bhuvneshwar said after India's innings.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON