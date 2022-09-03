Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming, Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan T20: When and where to watch SL vs AFG Live Online and on TV

Sri Lanka will face Afghanistan in the first match of Super Four stage in Asia Cup 2022 on Saturday. Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lankan side had qualified for the Super Four after beating Bangladesh by two wickets in an encounter that went down the wire, with the Islanders clinching a win with merely four balls to spare. Afghanistan, meanwhile, defeated both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to cruise into the second round of tournament proper.

The Afghanistan team will rely on the brilliance of their trump cards- Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan in their bowling department. With the presence of Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran in the top order and Najibullah Zadran and captain Mohammad Nabi in the middle order, Afghanistan's batting looks strong and has proved effective in the tournament so far.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka will be aiming to capitalize on the momentum and produce an improved outing against Mohammad Nabi's side on Saturday. Sri Lankan spinners Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga have been bowling well in tandem; however, the inexperienced pace battery will have to better their performance from previous matches. The presence of Bhanuka Rajapaksa and captain Dasun Shanaka makes the middle order a safe bet for the team, while Kusal Mendis' impressive form provides them stability at the top.

Given what's at stake, the clash between the two teams makes up for an interesting contest. Sri Lanka would play for their reputation as a major Asian cricketing nation while Afghanistan would resolutely try to cement their tag of an upcoming powerhouse.

Here are the live streaming details of Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match:

When will Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be played on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

Where will Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

What time will Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match start?

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match?

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select HD channels.

How to watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match?

The live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

