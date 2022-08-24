Asia Cup 2022: Full list of squads, rosters, schedule, venues, groups, live telecast and streaming details

Team India will be gunning for glory when the Asia Cup 2022 begins on August 27, hosted by Sri Lanka in UAE. The final will be played on September 11 and six teams will participate in the tournament; India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are the five confirmed teams. Meanwhile, Hong Kong, Kuwait, Singapore and UAE are currently battling against each other in a qualifying tournament for the sixth spot.

India are the defending champions also, having won the 2018 final and have also clinched the most Asia Cup titles (7).

Asia Cup 2022 Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Standby: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc) Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nurul Hasan, Taskin Ahmed

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (capt), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Dinesh Chandimal

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (C), Najibullah Zadran (VC), Afsar Zazai (WK), Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujib ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Rashid Khan and Samiullah Shinwari

Asia Cup 2022 Groups

Group 1: India, Pakistan, TBC

Group 2: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan

Asia Cup 2022 Venues

The Asia Cup 2022 will be hosted by Sri Lanka in UAE. The matches will take place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium and Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Asia Cup 2022 Schedule

August 27 - Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 1st Match, Group B, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 7:30 PM

August 28 - India vs Pakistan, 2nd Match, Group A, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 7:30 PM

August 30 - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 3rd Match, Group B, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, 7:30 PM

August 31 - India vs TBC, 4th Match, Group A, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 7:30 PM

September 1 - Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 5th Match, Group B, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 7:30 PM

September 2 - Pakistan vs TBC, 6th Match, Group A, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, 7:30 PM

September 3 - TBC vs TBC, Super Four, Match 1 (B1 v B2), Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, 7:30 PM

September 4 - TBC vs TBC, Super Four, Match 2 (A1 v A2), Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 7:30 PM

September 6 - TBC vs TBC, Super Four, Match 3 (A1 v B1), Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 7:30 PM

September 7 - TBC vs TBC, Super Four, Match 4 (A2 v B2), Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 7:30 PM

September 8 - TBC vs TBC, Super Four, Match 5 (A1 v B2), Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 7:30 PM

September 9 - TBC vs TBC, Super Four, Match 6 (B1 v A2), Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 7:30 PM

September 11 - TBC vs TBC, Final, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 7:30 PM

Asia Cup 2022 Format

Asia Cup 2022 will be held in the T20I format and it is only the second-time that the competition is being played in this format.

Asia Cup 2022 Live Telecast, Live Streaming, Where To Watch in India

The Asia Cup 2022 matches will be broadcasted in India via Star Sports Network and it will be live streamed on Hotstar.

