Asia Cup: Hardik Pandya makes massive leap in latest ICC rankings after stellar all-round show against Pakistan

After an impressive show against Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup in UAE, India's premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya jumped eight spots to settle at best-ever fifth position in the latest ICC T20I all-rounder rankings. Pandya was equally lethal in both department of the game as he went to scalp 3/25 in his four overs and smashed a 17-ball 33 to drive India home against their arch rivals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Afghanistan's stellar show at the continental tournament too has not gone unnoticed. Their premier spinner Rashid Khan, who is also their most economical bowler in the tournament so far, jumped two spots and now finds himself in the third position with 708 points.

South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi is placed second in the list with 716 points, while Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood is at the top with a staggering 792 points.

Also Read: 'Don't be surprised if Afghanistan knock either India or Pakistan out of Asia Cup, they have that ability'

Rashid's compatriot Mujeeb Ur Rahman meanwhile has entered the top- 10 with a seven-spot move up the rankings (660), currently edged out for eighth by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (661), whose 4/26 against Pakistan helped the men in blue for victory.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There were no new entrants in the T20I batting top ten, though there was a push from Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, moving up to second (796) to join Babar Azam (810) in the top two.

Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai's innings of 23 (26) and 37 (28) led to a three-spot rise to 14th (611). Teammate Rahmanullah Gurbaz meanwhile moved up five spots to 29th.

There were several shuffles across the other two formats, with Ben Stokes' role in England's victory over South Africa leading to moves up in all three Test ranking lists.

Making a hundred and taking 2/17 and 2/30, Stokes moved up nine spots on the batting rankings to 18th (668), five spots to 38th on the bowling rankings (540), and up to second on the all-rounder list (360). Ravindra Jadeja (384) holds on to the top spot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There were no moves of note in the top ten of the ODI rankings, though the first match between Australia and Zimbabwe saw shuffles lower down.

Wesley Madhevere's half-century in Townsville led to a 38-position climb, with fellow Zimbabwe teammate Richard Ngarava also making a move. in the bowling rankings.

After a strong showing in Australia's victory, young all-rounder moved 82 places on the bowling rankings, and 56 places in the all-rounder list.

-with PTI inputs

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail