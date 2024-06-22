Bridgetown [Barbados], : The USA stand-in captain Aaron Jones believes that they fell short in putting up a competitive total on the board against West Indies in the Super 8 of the ongoing T20 World Cup. "At end of the day, we needed....,": Aaron Jones points out factor that contributed to USA's loss

In a battle between the hosts of the marquee event, West Indies toppled the USA with a dominating 9-wicket win.

In the ongoing World Cup, unlike other surfaces, Kensington Oval has been a surface where batters have had the chance to express themselves.

Despite losing Steven Taylor early, the USA fared well in the powerplay by putting a score of 48/1 with Andries Gous leading the charge with the bat.

Gous and Nitish Kumar forged a promising-looking stand but once it ended, the USA batting order collapsed in front of a clinical bowling unit.

Jones pointed out that the lack of runs on the board made it a tough night for the USA players.

"Tough night for the boys. We had to score about 170-180 today. In the middle overs, we lost wickets in clusters, it goes like that sometimes. At the end of the day, we needed runs on the board," Jones said in the post-match presentation.

While defending a paltry total of 129, Saurabh Netravalkar bowled a tidy first over. The experienced left-arm pacer raised hopes of an unprecedented comeback but Shai Hope retaliated with a towering maximum in the next over.

A single six opened the floodgates as he spread carnage all over the field till the last ball. The difference between the two sides became more evident with each passing ball.

"We tried to go hard with the ball but we know West Indies are a good batting unit," he added.

The USA will play their next game of the Super 8 against the defending champions, England. Jones believes that the USA are up for the massive challenge ahead of them.

"England will be a good game, we are up for a challenge. Need to rest up and get ready for Sunday. Thanks to the fans and their support, for supporting me personally and also the team," he concluded.

The USA will conclude their Super 8 campaign on Sunday at the Kensington Oval, Barbados.

