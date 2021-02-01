At some point, you won't do well': Former India wicket-keeper has an advice for Kuldeep Yadav
Kuldeep Yadav has been battling inconsistent form, which has been the reason behind his limited appearances for India lately. Else, how is it that the bowler who picked up a five-wicket haul in his maiden Test tour of Australia, did not get a single game in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy despite being part of the squad?
With senior spinner R Ashwin injured and Ravindra Jadeja already ruled out, the opportunity was available for India to include Kuldeep for the fourth Test in Brisbane, but instead, the management decided to hand a debut to Washington Sundar.
It's been over two years since Kuldeep last played a Test for India, and a year since he last played for India in a T20 match. With the chips down, Kuldeep has received a piece of advice from Saba Karim, the former India wicketkeeper, who feels that besides being patient, the wrist spinner should use this time to work on his batting.
"Be patient; work on your skills; keep working very hard. Keep enhancing your skill not only as a bowler but also a batsman. This is a time when you can work on your batting skills. Have a very strong presence in the dressing room. Always be there to help your colleagues," Karim told SportsKeeda in an interview.
"At some point you won't do well, and that's the time you reflect and gain experience so that you don't repeat those errors in future."
Karim urged Kuldeep not to lose heart as he believes tough times such as these can help a player learn plenty. "Team spirit is when a player who is sitting out still prays for his competitor who goes out to play for his team. That's the real definition of team spirit," Karim, who played 34 ODIs and one Test for India, added.
"I have noticed on many occasions while playing first-class cricket that the player who sits out is not in a very happy frame of mind. He is waiting to get back on to the field to replace the player who is playing in place of him."
