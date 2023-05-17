'At toss, Warner had said...': Ex-India star pin-points colossal 'Ponting-Ganguly' claim for DC's head coach role

The Delhi Capitals were the first team to be eliminated from the race for playoffs in the 2023 Indian Premier League. The side faced a 31-run loss in its do-or-die match against Punjab Kings last week, officially knocking it out from the race. The DC still have two more games remaining in the season, and will be aiming to end the campaign on a high. The side has a rematch against the PBKS later on Wednesday, and will finish the season against a high-flying Chennai Super Kings on Saturday afternoon.

David Warner (L), Ricky Ponting (C) and Sourav Ganguly(PTI)

The 2023 edition had seen a return of former India captain Sourav Ganguly to the DC – this time as their Director of Cricket. However, DC's performances have raised questions on their team management with head coach Ricky Ponting being criticised for the side's combination in certain matches. And former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes that the Capitals can replace Ponting with Ganguly as the head coach going forward.

Pathan reasoned that Ganguly knows more about the local talent and can work with the domestic players more efficiently.

“Sourav Ganguly's presence in the Delhi dugout is a big deal. I think if Dada is given the responsibility of coach as well, he can make a big difference in this team,” Pathan told Star Sports.

“Dada has knowledge of the psychology of Indian players. He knows how to run the dressing room and Delhi should definitely take advantage of that. At the time of the toss, Warner has said that his team has now started preparing for the next season and in this context, it would not be wrong to see Ganguly in a changed role,” Pathan said further.

The abject failure of Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan has contributed significantly to Delhi Capitals' travails this season, forcing the think-tank to pack all their overseas players at the top.

Skipper David Warner, wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh have given the team some momentum with the willow. But once they are gone, the middle order just crumbles. However, the Indian bowlers in the side are not faring as badly as the batters. Three of DC's four wins have come on the back of dominant bowling displays.

