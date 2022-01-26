Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AUS v SL: Sri Lanka hands Lasith Malinga huge role ahead of Australia T20Is, bowler says ‘excited about the opportunity’

Lasith Malinga is among the four bowlers with over 100 wickets in T20Is.
Former Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga(Getty Images/File)
Published on Jan 26, 2022 09:35 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Lasith Malinga will be seen in a new role as Sri Lanka gear up for their upcoming T20I series against Australia, starting from February 11. The former Lankan quick will travel with the team as the bowling strategy coach. 

The Sri Lanka Cricket released an official statement in this regard, which read: “Malinga, in his new short-term role as a specialist coach, will support Sri Lanka's bowlers, providing tactical insight and technical expertise to help the on-field execution of strategic plans.” 

"SLC is confident that Malinga's vast experience and renowned death-bowling expertise, especially in the T20 format, will help the team immensely going into this series. He was appointed by the Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket in consultation with the Technical Advisory Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket. The appointment is effective from 1st to 20th February 2022," it added.

Malinga had earlier worked as a mentor for Mumbai Indians in the 2018 edition of the Indian Premier League. The Lanka legend is among the four bowlers with over 100 wickets in T20Is. 

"We have some very talented young bowlers and I am very excited about the opportunity to share my experience and knowledge to help them develop," said Malinga.

Meanwhile, the board has appointed Rumesh Ratnayake as the interim coach for the Australia tour. The former cricketer, however, won't travel with the team and will join the squad ahead of the series opener in Sydney. 

Danushka Gunathilaka and Kusal Mendis are part of the squad after their one-year ban was revoked earlier this month. Niroshan Dickwella failed to make the cut.

