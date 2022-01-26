WATCH: Fire breaks out inside Karachi's National Stadium ahead of PSL opener; frightening video goes viral

In a shocking and unprecedented incident, a fire broke out inside Karachi's National Stadium just two days before the season opener of the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season.

The mishap reportedly took place on Tuesday night while the preparations for the Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans game on Thursday. According to a report on Cricket Pakistan website, the fire inside the make-shift commentary box was caused due to short circuit in the power lines during the preparations.

Fire erupted in National Stadium last night. Situation under control now#PSL7 #LevelHai pic.twitter.com/qSJmTdne1j — muzamilasif (@muzamilasif4) January 26, 2022

Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

"Following this incident, a PCB spokesperson confirmed that a fire brigade vehicle and personnel have been deployed at the stadium to deal with any emergency from now onward," said the report on the website.

Upon further communication by the concerned authorities, it was revealed that the commentary box, which is usually present on the third floor of the stadium, was moved to the ground floor in accordance to the bio-secure protocols put in place for the broadcasters and commentators. being part of the biosecure bubble of commentators and broadcasters.

Meanwhile, the opening game of PSL will see two former champions square off. While Multan Sultans are the defending champions, Karachi Kings lifted the PSL 5 title.

Moreover, it will be a battle between of Pakistan's best cricketers at present. Mohammad Rizwan, winner of the ICC Men's T20I player of the year, will lead his side against Karch Captain Babar Azam, who is the ICC Men's ODI player of the year.

Rizwan while speaking to Cricket Pakistan, said he is delighted with the current squad.

“PSL is different because unlike in national cricket and departmental cricket, you will not see the same team for 3-4 years. The franchise cricket forces you to retain only 8 players from the previous campaign and that is a tough ordeal,” he said.

