Aussie star vows to share his Jasprit Bumrah story with grandkids: 'One of the greatest fast bowlers to play the game'

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was put on a pedestal by Australia batter Travis Head in ultimate praise as he vowed that he will proudly tell his grandchildren about the formidable challenge of facing "one of the greatest fast bowlers to play the game." Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Travis Head on Day 4 of the Perth Test(HT_PRINT)

Bumrah re-established his status as one of the best bowlers in the modern era with a stunning five-wicket haul in the opening innings of the Perth Test against Australia last week that helped India fold the hosts for a record low of 104 runs. He added three more wickets to his list in the second innings to earn the Player of the Match award as India, under his leadership, won by 295 runs.

"Jasprit will go down as probably one of the greatest fast bowlers to play the game. I think we're finding that at the moment -- how challenging he can be, and it's nice to play against that," Head told reporters on Monday.

"It's gonna be nice to go back and look at your career and go tell the grandkids that you faced him. So not a bad series of playing with him. Hopefully I'll face a few more times, but he has been challenging," he added.

The Perth show only added to Bumrah's fabulous 2024, which includes a Player of the Series award in India's victorious run to a T20 World Cup win in June. The fast bowler's most notable performance came in the final against South Africa, where he bowled an economical spell with the old ball and picked up a wicket in India's narrow seven-run win.

'Don't know if we can revisit 36 all out'

Four years back, in the pink ball Test between India and Australia, which had marked the opener of the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar series, the visitors were folded for a humiliating 36 runs in the first innings en route to a loss.

Head, however, that Australia are unlikely to draw inspiration from that match, and reckoned India will not suffer a similar fate this time.

He said, "I remember that it was a quick test, so it was good. We got to enjoy all of the bits of Adelaide afterwards.

"It'll be nice to do that again. Don't know if we can revisit. It wouldn't take very long to watch it. I don't think that will happen this week."

In the build-up to the Adelaide Test, India played a pink-ball warm-up tie against the Prime Ministers XI over the weekend in Canberra, while Australia last played the Test cricket variety in January earlier this year.

"It's been a long time since we played one (pink ball), India got another look at it last night. Everyone's well experienced enough, especially that team as well, that in your international level.

"I think you can accustomed to things pretty quickly. I don't think it'll take them long to be prepared for it, and same as us."