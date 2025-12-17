Australia and England cricketers stand in solidarity with Bondi Beach attack victims, give moving tribute in Ashes

Australian and England cricketers came together in a powerful show of solidarity on Wednesday, observing a moment of silence ahead of the third Ashes Test at Adelaide Oval to honour the victims of the deadly mass shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach. Australia players during a minutes silence to honour the victims of the Bondi attack before the match(REUTERS)

Both teams wore black armbands as they lined up before the start of play, heads bowed in remembrance of those who lost their lives in the attack that shocked the nation earlier this week. Flags around the ground were lowered to half-mast, underscoring the sombre mood at the first major sporting event in Australia since the tragedy.

The tribute was accompanied by a moving performance of True Blue by Australian singer-songwriter John Williamson, with the song’s message of unity and shared values resonating deeply across the packed stadium.

Security was visibly heightened at the venue, with armed police stationed inside and outside Adelaide Oval, where more than 50,000 spectators were expected to attend.

Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg said the sport stood with those affected by the violence. “The thoughts of everyone in the cricket world are with the victims of this terrible event, their families, friends and the Jewish community,” he said.

The Bondi Beach attack occurred during a celebration marking the Jewish festival of Hanukkah, when a father and son opened fire at the popular beachfront and a nearby park. Fifteen people were killed and dozens injured in the shooting, which lasted around 10 minutes. The father was later killed, while the son remains in a coma under police guard. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the attackers were motivated by Islamic State ideology.

Australian captain Pat Cummins, who lives close to the area, spoke of the personal impact of the incident. “It’s a place that’s just around the corner from where we live and where we take the kids all the time,” he said. “To see something like that happen is horrifying.”

England captain Ben Stokes echoed those sentiments, saying the tragedy extended beyond national borders. “It’s incredibly sad for Australia, for Sydney and for the world,” he said. “Moments like this remind you of what really matters.”