Australia announce WTC final squad: Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood return; Matthew Kuhnemann beats Todd Murphy

A fit-again Cameron Green is set for a comeback and pacer Josh Hazlewood was cleared to play as both headlined Australia's squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa at Lord's. Cricket Australia announced that the same 15-member squad will also take part in the three-match Test tour to the West Indies following the WTC final.

Green was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his lower back during the one-day international series in England last year and had surgery in October but returned to playing for Gloucestershire in English county cricket last month.

Pat Cummins, who missed the the last Test tour to Sri Lanka, also returned to the squad as the captain.

“We are fortunate and looking forward to having Pat (Cummins), Josh (Hazlewood) and Cam (Green) back in the squad," said Chair of Selectors George Bailey.

“The team finished the WTC cycle with an impressive series victory in Sri Lanka following an equally strong summer in defeating India for the first time in a decade. Those series capped a consistent performance across the two-year cycle and now presents us with the incredibly exciting opportunity to defend the World Test Championship. It means a lot to the group to reach the final and they are very much looking forward to the challenge South Africa will present at Lord’s," Bailey added.

Apart from the usual faces, the squad features dynamic opener Sam Konstas, who got off to a brilliant start in the home series against India and left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann. The left-arm spinner, who was recently cleared of a suspect bowling action, is unlikely to feature in the WTC final ahead of legendary off-spinner Nathan Lyon but he can be expected to play a key role in the West Indies.

Five of the 15 members of Australia's WTC squad are linked with IPL, which is set to restart to restart on May 17. Cricket Australia has vowed to stand by the players' decision to return to India for the IPL, adding that they would make necessary arrangements if the teams of their WTC squad members reach the play-offs.

Australia squad for WTC final and West Indies tour: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.

Travelling reserve: Brendan Doggett