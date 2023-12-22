Australia batter Khawaja reprimanded by ICC over black armband to support Palestinians in Gaza

ICC regulations prevent cricketers from displaying messages of political, religious or racial causes during international matches. HT Image

Khawaja was born in Pakistan and is the first Muslim to play test cricket for Australia.

An ICC spokesperson confirmed the charge in breach of the clothing and equipment regulations to Australian media.

“Usman displayed a personal message (armband) during the first test match against Pakistan without seeking the prior approval of Cricket Australia and the ICC to display it, as required in the regulations for personal messages,” it said.

“This is a breach under the category of an other breach' and the sanction for a first offense is a reprimand.”

The charge means Khawaja can accept a warning and continue to play. However, he faces additional sanctions if he wears the armband again in the second test against Pakistan beginning next Tuesday in Melbourne. (AP) APA APA