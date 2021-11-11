Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Australia can beat anyone, but…': Brian Lara explains why Pakistan will 'make the finals' of T20 WC
cricket

'Australia can beat anyone, but…': Brian Lara explains why Pakistan will ‘make the finals’ of T20 WC

Babar Azam's Pakistan have so far maintained a perfect record in the T20 World Cup, winning all the five matches they've played so far.  
Pakistan players greet each other after their win in the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match against Scotland in Sharjah, UAE, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP)
Updated on Nov 11, 2021 12:54 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

After New Zealand etched an enthralling five-wicket win over England on Wednesday night, it will be interesting to see who will be the second team to join them in the final of the ongoing T20 World Cup in UAE. 

Babar Azam's Pakistan, who have so far maintained a perfect record in the tournament, are up against Aaron Finch's Australia, who have gained momentum in the business end of the tournament.

Ahead of the clash many experts have shared their predictions regarding the outcome of the contest, while former Australia cricketer Damien Martyn backed his country to emerge as the winners, West Indies legend Brian Lara feels the results could go the other way round.   

Also Read | 'Warner isn't comfortable against left-arm quicks': Hogg lists Australia's 'headache' against Pakistan

Ahead of the clash, which will be played at the Dubai International Stadium, Lara picked Pakistan to emerge as the winners of the second semi-final, claiming the team have got their bases covered with “bowling and batting prowess”.  

RELATED STORIES

In a tweet, Lara stated that although Australia have a strong line-up, which can defeat any side, Pakistan still hold the edge over them because of the depth the team have in both the departments of the game. 

Meanwhile, the good news for Australian fans is that Pakistan batters Mohammad Rizwan and Shoaib Malik were reported to be suffering from "mild flu" like symptoms, which make their availability doubtful in the semifinal on Thursday.  

Topics
t20 world cup
