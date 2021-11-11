'Australia can beat anyone, but…': Brian Lara explains why Pakistan will ‘make the finals’ of T20 WC

After New Zealand etched an enthralling five-wicket win over England on Wednesday night, it will be interesting to see who will be the second team to join them in the final of the ongoing T20 World Cup in UAE.

Babar Azam's Pakistan, who have so far maintained a perfect record in the tournament, are up against Aaron Finch's Australia, who have gained momentum in the business end of the tournament.

Ahead of the clash many experts have shared their predictions regarding the outcome of the contest, while former Australia cricketer Damien Martyn backed his country to emerge as the winners, West Indies legend Brian Lara feels the results could go the other way round.

Ahead of the clash, which will be played at the Dubai International Stadium, Lara picked Pakistan to emerge as the winners of the second semi-final, claiming the team have got their bases covered with “bowling and batting prowess”.

In a tweet, Lara stated that although Australia have a strong line-up, which can defeat any side, Pakistan still hold the edge over them because of the depth the team have in both the departments of the game.

Meanwhile, the good news for Australian fans is that Pakistan batters Mohammad Rizwan and Shoaib Malik were reported to be suffering from "mild flu" like symptoms, which make their availability doubtful in the semifinal on Thursday.

