Australia captain Pat Cummins rushes home due to personal reasons ahead of 3rd Test vs India in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Speed merchant Pat Cummins will reportedly return to Australia from India due to personal reasons on Monday. The Australian pacer and captain of the Baggy Greens has decided to travel back to his hometown in Sydney ahead of the 3rd Test match between Australia and hosts India in Indore. Under the leadership of pace ace Cummins, the top-ranked Australian side suffered a demoralising defeat at the hands of Rohit Sharma's India in the 2nd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 on Sunday.

With two wins in two matches, Rohit and Co. have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India's historic win over Australia in the 2nd Test at Delhi has also paved the way for the hosts to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the fourth successive time. With India wrapping up the 2nd Test in its favour inside the first 3 days, both teams have a nine-day break before the start of the 3rd Test of the high-profile Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Indore.

Though Cummins is set to return to Sydney for a couple of days amid the Test series, the star pacer is unlikely to miss the upcoming encounter against India. As per the latest developments, Cummins will briefly return home and the senior pacer is expected to join the Australian camp ahead of the 3rd Test against India. According to a report filed by ESPNcricinfo, it has been learned that Cummins is flying back to Sydney due to a serious family health issue.

If Cummins is ruled out of the 3rd Test against India, then vice-captain Steve Smith will lead the Australian side in the penultimate clash of the Border-Gavaskatr Trophy. Pacer Cummins operated as the sole pacer in the Australian XI for the recently concluded encounter between India and Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja claimed a career-best 7-42 as India hammered Australia in the 2nd Test to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Sunday.

"I thought they bowled really well, it's not easy out there, but perhaps some guys went away from their methods. Each batter has their own way to go about it. I don't think there's any one-size-fits-all rule. Unfortunately, quite a few of us got out with kind of cross-batted shots which might not be our preferred method," Cummins told reporters after Australia's six-wicket defeat to India in the 2nd Test.

