Australia captain Tim Paine takes bowling duties in domestic game, picks a wicket - WATCH

Australia captain Tim Paine faced a lot of flak over his captaincy after the series loss against India. But the Aussie wicketkeeper-batsman was retained as captain by the Cricket Australia for the upcoming series against South Africa. Now, ahead of the series, Paine was seeing taking a new role for his team during the Cricket Tasmania Premier League final.

In the match, the 36-year-old wicketkeeper was seen bowling a few overs, and he even managed to get a wicket. Paine was not used for just one over - he opened the bowling for his team, University of Tasmania.

PAINE HAS A WICKET! His off-spin ends a 114 run partnership between Caleb Jewell and Tom Rogers.



Paine started his bowling with medium pace, but then later, he was seen switching to spin. He broke a crucial partnership of 114-runs when bowling spin.

In his 10 overs of the match, Paine registered figures of 60/1.

The selectors announced the decision to retain Paine as Australia captain for the upcoming series against South Africa earlier this month. “Tim’s leadership in our mind was never in question. We did not spend one minute on Tim’s leadership during our selection meeting,” CA selector Trevor Hohns had said at a press conference.