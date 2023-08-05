Australia endure huge Pat Cummins injury setback months before World Cup: Report
It is reported that Pat Cummins played the fifth and final Test at The Oval, which England won by 49 runs, with a suspected broken wrist.
Days after engaging in an exciting Ashes series, the Australian unit are hit with a fresh injury blow. As per reports, Australian skipper Pat Cummins is anticipated to miss the three-match ODI series against India, which is scheduled to be played next month right before the World Cup. It is reported that Cummins played the fifth and final Test at The Oval, which England won by 49 runs, with a suspected broken wrist.
Cricket Australia, however, is yet to officially confirm the development but as per the Sydney Morning Herald "two sources with knowledge of the matter but not authorised to speak publicly say medical staff have not ruled out a possible fracture."
The Australian pacer had injured his wrist on Day 1 of the Oval Test and despite taking the blow he continued to deliver his services for the remainder of the match with a heavily-strapped wrist. The injury, however, didn't appear very serious at the moment.
Meanwhile, after playing six Tests on a run – five Ashes and the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India – Cummins was expected to take some time off.
Cricket Australia is likely to announce the squads for Australia's upcoming white-ball tours to South Africa and India next week.
All-rounder Mitchell Marsh is likely expected to lead in Cummins' absence. He is also in contention to be named Australia's T20 skipper.
Former Australia skipper Steve Smith had led the unit in Cummins' absence in India earlier this year.
Australia are scheduled to play three T20Is and five ODIs against South Africa, starting from August 30, following which they will travel to India for the ODIs.
If we shift our focus to the much-anticipated World Cup, which will be played in India during October-November, the five-time ODI World Cup winners Australia will get their underway against hosts India in Chennai on October 8.
Following the encounter the team will then travel to Lucknow, where they face South Africa.
They are the one of the most formidable units irrespective of any format, and will hope for another spectacular outing in the upcoming edition.